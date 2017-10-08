Red Cross assessing storm-related damage to homes in Pickens, La - FOX Carolina 21

Red Cross assessing storm-related damage to homes in Pickens, Laurens Counties

Posted: Updated:
Storm damage in Pickens County. (Credit: Josh Tinsley) Storm damage in Pickens County. (Credit: Josh Tinsley)
PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

American Red Cross Disaster workers are responding to storm-related damage in Pickens and Laurens Counties Sunday evening.

Per an alert sent by the Red Cross, an initial assessment estimates 5 to 10 homes were damaged in the storm.

      Deputies: 4 Pickens Co. homes destroyed in storm; Red Cross responding

Red Cross is on site assessing the damage and will make sure immediate needs are met for those affected.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.