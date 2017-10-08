Laurens Academy closed Monday to assess damage from Sunday storms

An Upstate school is canceling classes for Monday after sustaining damage during severe weather on Sunday.

Laurens Academy said on Facebook that it sustained some exterior damage to its gym, playground and athletic fields during weekend storms.

"We are thankful for God's protection today from the severe weather," read a post on the school's official Facebook page. "There will be no school tomorrow as we assess the damage and work with our insurance company to prepare for cleanup."

The school posted the news on Facebook along with photos of the damage:

Laurens Academy is located at 3515 Highway 49 in Laurens. Several areas in Laurens saw heavy damage after Hurricane Nate rolled through on Sunday.

Town and Country Mobile Home Park in particular, sustained extreme damage.

SLIDESHOW: Storm damage at Town and Country Mobile Home Park in Laurens

The schools says it will update the status of classes for Tuesday as soon as more information becomes available.

