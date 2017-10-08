Spartanburg Emergency Mgmt: Parts of Laurens Co. look like 'war zone' after severe weather

The Upstate fell victim to heavy rainfall and gusty winds this weekend as Hurricane Nate barreled through the area.

In fact, officials with Spartanburg County Emergency Management called parts of Laurens County a "war zone" after severe weather rolled through on Sunday.

Laurens Academy said on Facebook that it would be closed Monday after sustaining some exterior damage to its gym, playground and athletic fields, and Town and Country Mobile Home Park also sustained extreme damage.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Red Cross assessing storm-related damage to homes in Pickens, Laurens Counties

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.