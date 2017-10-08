Spartanburg Emergency Mgmt: Parts of Laurens Co. look like 'war zone' after severe weather

Orlando Police say they arrested a wheelchair-bound man on accusations that he sexually assaulted a baby in a bathroom at Chick-fil-A.More >
The Greenville County Coroner's Office and SC Highway Patrol are responding to a fatal wreck in Greenville County early Sunday morning.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman's body was found after they received a tip regarding a shooting on Wednesday.More >
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore. According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.More >
Per a report by university officials, two individuals have been arrested following a shooting occurred Friday night adjacent to the Western Carolina University campus.More >
Troopers said at least one person was injured in a Greenville County crash.More >
Vice President Mike Pence has left the 49ers-Colts game after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee.More >
Flash flooding and damaging wind move into the area today and especially tonight, as now Nate brings it's impact into the Carolinas.More >
Police officers and firefighters are investigating after a suspicious package was found at the Asheville Regional Airport Friday morning, according to an airport spokesperson.More >
Laurens Academy sustains damage in Sunday storms. (10/8/17)More >
Storms caused severe damage to the Town and Country Mobile Home Park in Laurens.More >
Upstate sees storm damage during Hurricane Nate. (10/8/17)More >
The American Cancer Society held its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Sunday in downtown Greenville.More >
Greenville County's Boiling Springs Fire District held an open house event to launch its 2017 National Fire Prevention Week activities.More >
The USC Gamecocks are battling the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at 4 p.m.More >
A fundraiser was held for Ruthie Dean, an eighth grader battling cancer, at the McDonald's in Union.More >
The Oakway Fire Department held a fundraiser for the family of Paul Owens, a volunteer firefighter who passed away in August.More >
The Clemson University Tigers are going head-to-head with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Saturday at noon.More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in October 2017.More >
