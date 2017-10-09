Sunday's damage being surveyed, staying warm and HUMID through the week

The weather stays warm and very humid through much of this week with rain chances each day, at least through Thursday.

Sunday’s damage, likely from tornadoes, in the Upstate and western North Carolina will be surveyed by the National Weather Service in the coming days, so stay tuned for updated information regarding any official tornado tracks.

Expect a variably cloudy, warm, and very humid day today with spotty showers, becoming locally heavy in spots as highs reach the 70s to low 80s.

Tonight brings the chance of continued rain, particularly across the northern Upstate into western NC. If this materializes, isolated flooding threats will continue…especially on strained creeks and rivers.

Through mid-week, the chances for scattered showers and storms will continue as the western Carolinas are left in an unseasonably tropical-type air mass with highs in the low to mid 80s.

No severe weather is expected, but with lingering heavy rain potential, the isolated flooding risk will linger as well.

Toward late week into the weekend, rain chances will lower but may not be completely zero as the pattern does not appear to favor a complete clearing/drying of the soupy air.

This will mean above-average temperatures will continue along with the high humidity.

Additionally in the tropics ANOTHER tropical storm formed Monday morning named Ophelia and is NOT expected to impact any land and stay in the Atlantic Ocean.

