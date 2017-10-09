Flooding expected to continue through Wednesday along French Broad River in WNC

Communities along the French Broad River in Western North Carolina are expected to see flooding through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a flood warning for areas along the French Broad River early Monday morning for Buncombe, Henderson, Madison, Haywood, and Transylvania Counties.

In Buncombe County, the NWS said flooding is likely on Riverside Drive, Lyman Street, Riverview Drive, Craven Street. and Emma Road.

The Marshall community in Madison County may see water approach buildings on Blannahassett Island. Backwater on Hayes Run Creek is causing parts of Rollins Road to flood.

The Blantyre area, in Henderson and Transylvania Counties, may see the river overtop the railroad tracks near Fodderstack Mountain Road and River Ridge Road. The intersection of River Road and Big Willow Road is also expected to see several inches of flooding.

Monday will bring more chances for scattered showers through the day and the chance for widespread rain Monday night.

Chances for scattered showers and storms will continue through mid-week as an unseasonably tropical-type air mass with highs lingers over the area.

