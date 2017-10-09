Flooding expected to continue through Wednesday along French Broad River in WNC

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman's body was found after they received a tip regarding a shooting on Wednesday.More >
A 3 year old girl missing from a Richardson home who prompted an amber alert yesterday is still missing.More >
Dove apologized this weekend for a social media post that the company says "missed the mark" representing black women.More >
Flash flooding and damaging wind move into the area today and especially tonight, as now Nate brings it's impact into the Carolinas.More >
Orlando Police say they arrested a wheelchair-bound man on accusations that he sexually assaulted a baby in a bathroom at Chick-fil-A.More >
Per a report by university officials, two individuals have been arrested following a shooting occurred Friday night adjacent to the Western Carolina University campus.More >
Four homes were completely destroyed by storms Sunday evening in Pickens County, per deputies.More >
The Salt Lake City Police Department is the latest US police department to come under scrutiny after bodycam footage shows an officer shooting and killing a man, even as the man appeared to be running away.More >
The Greenville County Coroner's Office and SC Highway Patrol are responding to a fatal wreck in Greenville County early Sunday morning.More >
Federal investigators returned to search the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock on Sunday, while the officers who raided his hotel room door the night of the shooting gave a harrowing account of a barricaded door they had to bust through and the booby-traps they feared they'd find.More >
Laurens Academy sustains damage in Sunday storms. (10/8/17)More >
Storms caused severe damage to the Town and Country Mobile Home Park in Laurens.More >
Upstate sees storm damage during Hurricane Nate. (10/8/17)More >
The American Cancer Society held its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Sunday in downtown Greenville.More >
Greenville County's Boiling Springs Fire District held an open house event to launch its 2017 National Fire Prevention Week activities.More >
The USC Gamecocks are battling the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at 4 p.m.More >
A fundraiser was held for Ruthie Dean, an eighth grader battling cancer, at the McDonald's in Union.More >
The Oakway Fire Department held a fundraiser for the family of Paul Owens, a volunteer firefighter who passed away in August.More >
The Clemson University Tigers are going head-to-head with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Saturday at noon.More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in October 2017.More >
