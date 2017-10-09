US Sen. Tim Scott to speak in Greenwood Monday evening

U.S. Senator Tim Scott will visit the Upstate Monday evening.

The Republican senator will speak at the Lakelands Fellowship of Christian Athletes Banquet in Greenwood, according to his office.

The banquet will held in Piedmont Technical College’s James Medford Family Center at 6:30 p.m.

Scott is expected to speak at 7:30 p.m.

