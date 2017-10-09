Volunteers needed for Fall for Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Volunteers needed for Fall for Greenville

Posted: Updated:
Volunteers needed for Fall for Greenville (Courtesy: City of Greevnille) Volunteers needed for Fall for Greenville (Courtesy: City of Greevnille)
Volunteers needed for Fall for Greenville (Courtesy: City of Greevnille) Volunteers needed for Fall for Greenville (Courtesy: City of Greevnille)
Volunteers needed for Fall for Greenville (Courtesy: City of Greevnille) Volunteers needed for Fall for Greenville (Courtesy: City of Greevnille)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville city officials are asking for volunteers to help during Fall for Greenville.

Officials said volunteers will earn one sheet of tickets per day of volunteering and be given a volunteer t-shirt.

Volunteers are needed for the following positions

  • Beer Garden severs – Saturday night and Sunday night
  • Beer servers – all weekend
  • Ticket/wristband sellers – Saturday night and all day Sunday
  • Wine Garden servers – all day Sunday

Click HERE to sign up.

Fall for Greenville will be October 13-15 in downtown Greenville.

MORE: Fall for Greenville returns on October 13 with 250 food offerings, 75 live shows

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.