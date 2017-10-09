Volunteers needed for Fall for Greenville (Courtesy: City of Greevnille)

Greenville city officials are asking for volunteers to help during Fall for Greenville.

Officials said volunteers will earn one sheet of tickets per day of volunteering and be given a volunteer t-shirt.

Volunteers are needed for the following positions

Beer Garden severs – Saturday night and Sunday night

Beer servers – all weekend

Ticket/wristband sellers – Saturday night and all day Sunday

Wine Garden servers – all day Sunday

Fall for Greenville will be October 13-15 in downtown Greenville.

