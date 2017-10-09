Firefighters: Smoke near Paris Mountain is from controlled burn - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters: Smoke near Paris Mountain is from controlled burn

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters said people in the Paris Mountain area may be smoke from a controlled burn Monday morning.

Piedmont Park Fire Department said firefighters were carrying out a debris burn on Hunts Bridge Road.

Viewers reported the smoke was visible from downtown Greenville.

