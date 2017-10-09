Deputies: Foul play not suspected after body found near ATM

Buncombe County deputies said they are investigating after a person was found dead in the Reynolds community Monday morning.

Deputies said they were called to an address off Charlotte Highway just after 6 a.m. and found a body near an ATM.

Investigators were able to rule out foul play but said the death was still being investigating.

The decedent’s name has not yet been released.

