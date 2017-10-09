Judge sentenced man to prison for shooting at, repeatedly stabbing veteran while high on meth

The solicitor’s office said a man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other charges after he intentionally shot at and repeatedly stabled a veteran at a home on Piedmont in 2015.

The solicitor said Paul Eugene Good pleaded guilty on October 5 to attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and pointing or presenting a firearm. A judge sentenced him to 11 years in prison for the crimes.

Good and the victim were doing some plumbing work at a mutual friend’s house on Lake El Jema Drive in Piedmont on Dec. 10, 2015 when the attack occurred.

While both men were in the crawlspace under the house, Good fired a gun at the victim, but was able to convince him the shooting was accidental. Later, Good again pulled the gun, but the victim, a former Marine, was able to wrestle the gun away from him. That’s when the solicitor said Good pulled out a fillet knife from a sheath on his belt and began stabbing the victim. The victim was again able to get the weapon away from Good and escape.

The solicitor said Good admitted he was high on meth and attacked Patton because, at the time, he believed the veteran was the “front man” for a group of people trying to kill him.

