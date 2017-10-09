Judge sentenced man to prison for shooting at, repeatedly stabbing veteran while high on meth

A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash near Seneca Monday morning.More >
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash near Seneca Monday morning.More >
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >
A Minnesota farmer who received $7,000 for finding a missing 15-year-old, offered her his reward money, calling the teen "the real hero."More >
A Minnesota farmer who received $7,000 for finding a missing 15-year-old, offered her his reward money, calling the teen "the real hero."More >
A 3 year old girl missing from a Richardson home who prompted an amber alert yesterday is still missing.More >
A 3 year old girl missing from a Richardson home who prompted an amber alert yesterday is still missing.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman's body was found after they received a tip regarding a shooting on Wednesday.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman's body was found after they received a tip regarding a shooting on Wednesday.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their infant missing.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their infant missing.More >
Dove apologized this weekend for a social media post that the company says "missed the mark" representing black women.More >
Dove apologized this weekend for a social media post that the company says "missed the mark" representing black women.More >
As of Monday morning, police are still searching for Sherin Mathews who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.More >
As of Monday morning, police are still searching for Sherin Mathews who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.More >
A New Jersey appellate court won't grant a new trial to a man convicted of killing a 6-year-old boy who was trying to save his 12-year-old sister from being sexually assaulted.More >
A New Jersey appellate court won't grant a new trial to a man convicted of killing a 6-year-old boy who was trying to save his 12-year-old sister from being sexually assaulted.More >
The Upstate and the Mountains see storm damage and possible tornadoes when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area. (10/8/17)More >
The Upstate and the Mountains see storm damage and possible tornadoes when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area. (10/8/17)More >
Laurens Academy sustains damage in Sunday storms. (10/8/17)More >
Laurens Academy sustains damage in Sunday storms. (10/8/17)More >
Storms caused severe damage to the Town and Country Mobile Home Park in Laurens.More >
Storms caused severe damage to the Town and Country Mobile Home Park in Laurens.More >
The American Cancer Society held its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Sunday in downtown Greenville.More >
The American Cancer Society held its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Sunday in downtown Greenville.More >
Greenville County's Boiling Springs Fire District held an open house event to launch its 2017 National Fire Prevention Week activities.More >
Greenville County's Boiling Springs Fire District held an open house event to launch its 2017 National Fire Prevention Week activities.More >
The USC Gamecocks are battling the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at 4 p.m.More >
The USC Gamecocks are battling the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at 4 p.m.More >
A fundraiser was held for Ruthie Dean, an eighth grader battling cancer, at the McDonald's in Union.More >
A fundraiser was held for Ruthie Dean, an eighth grader battling cancer, at the McDonald's in Union.More >
The Oakway Fire Department held a fundraiser for the family of Paul Owens, a volunteer firefighter who passed away in August.More >
The Oakway Fire Department held a fundraiser for the family of Paul Owens, a volunteer firefighter who passed away in August.More >
The Clemson University Tigers are going head-to-head with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Saturday at noon.More >
The Clemson University Tigers are going head-to-head with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Saturday at noon.More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in October 2017.More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in October 2017.More >