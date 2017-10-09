Rainy, warm & muggy Tuesday ahead

More showers and thunderstorms will move through the area tonight and continue intermittently into Tuesday as warm and muggy conditions remain.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s will about do it on Tuesday with on and off rain and mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday will be warmer, still muggy, but with a smaller rain chance, which will also hold true on Thursday.

We should be mostly dry by Friday and the weekend, but cloud cover is going to have a tough time moving completely out of here, but safe to say that we’ll have more sunshine the second half of the week than the first half.

Meanwhile in the tropics, as we say goodbye (and good riddance) to Nate, Tropical Storm Ophelia formed in the central Atlantic Ocean, and should NOT affect any land.