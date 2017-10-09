Deputies: Upstate man charged with grand larceny receives over $22k bond

An Oconee County man was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges, including one count of grand larceny.

Deputies say 35-year-old Charles Daniel Barker was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center Friday afternoon on one count of grand larceny and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Investigations revealed Barker worked alongside another suspect, Shelly Renae Allen, in two separate incidents. On one occasion, deputies say Barker and Allen took a 2003 Dodge with the purpose of selling the vehicle before it was stolen by another person looking to buy the truck. The truck was eventually recovered in Rutherfordton, North Carolina.

A separate incident occurred a few days later, where deputies say Allen is accused of stealing a 1987 Dodge Ram and removing stickers from the truck to change its appearance. They said Barker used spray paint on the same car to change the color on the vehicle.

Barker was arrested on those charges and remains in the detention center on a combined $22,500 surety bond.

Allen was released for the detention center on Sept 16 after posting bond.

