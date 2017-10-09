Dispatch: Multiple agencies purse robbery suspect in Upstate; 2 Greenville Co. schools on partial lock down

Multiple agencies are pursing a robbery suspect in the Upstate Monday afternoon, per Greenville County dispatchers.

Dispatch confirms Greenville County Deputies and Simpsonville Police are assisting the Fountain Inn Police with the pursuit. They say the chase started in Fountain Inn.

Elizabeth Brotherton with Greenville County Schools says both Hillcrest High School and Bryson Middle School are on partial lock down as law enforcement looks for the suspect.

FOX Carolina has reached out the Fountain Inn Police for more on the incident.

