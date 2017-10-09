Dispatch: Multiple agencies purse robbery suspect in Upstate; 2 - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Multiple agencies purse robbery suspect in Upstate; 2 Greenville Co. schools on partial lock down

Posted: Updated:
Police presence on Fairview Road. (10/9/17 FOX Carolina) Police presence on Fairview Road. (10/9/17 FOX Carolina)
FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Multiple agencies are pursing a robbery suspect in the Upstate Monday afternoon, per Greenville County dispatchers.

Dispatch confirms Greenville County Deputies and Simpsonville Police are assisting the Fountain Inn Police with the pursuit. They say the chase started in Fountain Inn.

Elizabeth Brotherton with Greenville County Schools says both Hillcrest High School and Bryson Middle School are on partial lock  down as law enforcement looks for the suspect.

FOX Carolina has reached out the Fountain Inn Police for more on the incident.

More news: Burke Co firefighter killed by suspected drunk driver while clearing debris from roadway

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.