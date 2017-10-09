Deputies investigating in-custody death of Buncombe Co. Detention Center inmate

Investigators are looking into the death of a female inmate in Buncombe County.

Deputies say the female was brought to the Detention Center on Friday on a probation violation.

While doing their regular rounds, booking officers say they discovered the inmate in her cell in medical distress. Deputies say the officers provided emergency medical treatment and contact emergency medical services immediately.

She was transported by EMS to Mission Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, investigators say.

No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing, and the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Jails and Detention Unit has been notified.

More news: NWS confirms 3 tornadoes hit Upstate, traveled to other counties; thousands remain without power

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.