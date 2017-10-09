Stroupe Sr. asks for lower bond, judge denies request

The father of Phillip Stroupe, the suspect charged in the July 2017 kidnapping and murder of Thomas Bryson, asked for a reduced bond amount on Monday.

Phillip Michael Stroupe Sr. was charged with accessory after the fact to first degree murder, a class C felony. He has been in custody since July 30, just days after his son was arrested after leading deputies on a manhunt in multiple counties.

Phillip Stroupe was charged with first-degree murder after deputies say he was the sole person responsible for the death of the man he is accused of kidnapping, Thomas Bryson.

NC kidnapping, murder suspect indicted on new charges; DA seeking death penalty

During a short court hearing on Monday, Stroupe Sr. asked for his current $500,000 bond to be reduced.

Judge Powell heard arguments from Stroupe Sr.’s lawyer, Jason Hayes of Hendersonville, and the District Attorney Greg Newman. Both Newman and Judge Powell agreed at keeping the current $500,000 bond.

Stroupe Sr.'s trial date has not yet been set.

