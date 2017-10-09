Longtime Upstate Pastor Ernest Carswell passes away at 82 - FOX Carolina 21

Longtime Upstate Pastor Ernest Carswell passes away at 82

Pastor Ernest Carswell. (Source: First Taylors Baptist Facebook) Pastor Ernest Carswell. (Source: First Taylors Baptist Facebook)
TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Longtime Upstate Pastor Ernest Carswell passed away at age 82 on Monday, the church confirmed.

Pastor Carswell was born in Quitman, Georgia. He was pastor at Taylors First Baptist Church from 1972 to 2000.

The church posted about his passing on Facebook saying:

"Heavy-hearted this morning with the loss of Dr. Ernest Carswell, Senior Pastor at Taylors for so many wonderful years. He was an amazing shepherd to his people and faithful kingdom servant to the One who has called him home. Many prayers going up for Betty Jean and the entire family today.

They said during his time there, the church's new and larger worship center was built and they greatly expanded their mission work.

Visitation is being held Saturday from 5 to 7 p.mm at Mackey Mortuary.

Funeral services are  Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Taylors First Baptist Church Worship Center. He will be laid to rest in the church's cemetery.

