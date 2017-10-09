Georgia Aquarium specialists rescue baby beluga stranded in Alaska

Beluga specialists with the Georgia Aquarium flew to Alaska to provide critical life-saving care to a baby beluga that became stranded.

The baby beluga was stranded in the Cook Inlet. Specialists were able to transfer the beluga to the Alaska Sea Life Center for treatment.

“This isn’t the first time Georgia Aquarium has been tapped because of their expertise in animal care for wildlife rescue,” a release said. “However, many people might not know this important part of their mission. In fact, if it weren’t for Georgia and other partnering aquariums that are also sending rapid response teams, rescuing cetaceans wouldn’t be possible because of the intensity and number of experts needed to care for them.”

