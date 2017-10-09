Solicitor: Gaffney man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting young girl

A Gaffney man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assaulting a young girl, according to the solicitor’s office.

Spartanburg County Solicitor Barry Barnette said Christopher David Strickland, 34, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that was reported in January of 2016.

Per the solicitor, the victim’s mother reported the crime after she noticed on unusual spot on the child’s neck. The victim was then taken to the Emergency room where more evidence of a sexual assault was detected.

The child told family members and described the crime in details during a follow-up at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Spartanburg.

“I’m thankful we were able to resolve the case without exposing a vulnerable child to the stress of having to testify at trial,” Assistant Solicitor Matt Kendall said.

Strickland had no prior criminal record and will serve 85 percent of the prison sentence before he is eligible for release. He will also have his name added to the Sex Offender Registry list.

