For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Remo! He is a sweet hound pup who came to Critter Connection of Spartanburg as a stray. Here's what his foster mom had to say about him:

Remo is a beautiful Black and Tan Hound who showed up as a stray with his mom and sister. This guy is an absolute sweetheart....he loves to play; is very loving and very gentle. He gets along great with other animals, has learned quickly and is crate trained; house trained; walks well on a leash and does great in the car. Remo would love a home with another dog or lots of kids to spend time with!

If you are interested in adopting him, just call 864-578-9226! You can email them by clicking here