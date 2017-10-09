Laurens County man survives tornado with cuts and bruises

Shone Lambert's mind is still spinning from being tossed around by a tornado while in his mobile home. He and others who live at the Town and Country Mobile Home Park survived a storm that hit the area Sunday night.

"It started getting harder and harder, the wind started picking up- I said 'Oh no,'" Lambert said.

Pounding rain and wind forced Lambert to look for safety. He headed toward a bathroom, but then he remembered the glass window.



"By the time I turned around to get out of my bathroom, the next thing I saw was my bedroom window doing like this- curling around and I got tossed around inside the trailer like a rag doll," Shone Lambert said. "And then like that, it was gone...I stood up, looked around and said 'Where am I at?'"

He stood up, now at least 80 feet away from where he once lived with bruises and cuts that needed stitches.



"Fourteen in my arm and two in my side," he said.



Now, his home is destroyed and everything in it.



"We just try to see if there were some things we could salvage. We salvaged a little bit, but most of it's gone," Monica Lambert, Shone Lambert's wife said.



She dropped him off at their mobile home, then left to go get food when the tornado hit.



"This stuff can be replaced and everybody in the county is already pitching in," she said.

Administrators at Laurens Academy are getting help too.



"The exterior of our big building where there are classrooms and a gymnasium in it- some siding was pulled off the side. We're getting that prepared," Todd Kirk said.

He's the headmaster at the school. He says trees took a tumble on the school's playground and the storm caused other damage.



"Our athletic fields, which are across the way- a pretty good distance, had a lot of damage there. We had some light posts blown down," Kirk said.

Shone Lambert is still blown away by what he's lost, but is grateful for what he has.



"The whole time I was in the hospital, I was like thank God, thank you God for keeping me alive," he said.

