Tornado that ripped through Spartanburg County captured on camera

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that Tropical Storm Nate had spawned tornadoes in the Upstate, including a tornado in Laurens County that moved into Spartanburg County.

Several viewers sent in videos of the tornado as it whipped through their neighborhoods.

Here is video from Suzanne Anthony out of Spartanburg County. She said she watched the tornado as long as she dared before finding a place to hide. She then began praying, she said in the post.

Another viewer captured the effects of the tornado on surveillance video out of Enoree.

The NWS confirmed four total tornadoes touched down in the Upstate on Sunday, leaving homes destroyed and thousands without power.

