6 lucky winners to score cash in "The Epic Quest" in Greenville

A few slots are left for six lucky winners to score some cash in The Epic Quest in Greenville.

The Epic Quest is an all-day scavenger hunt around Greenville. Teams of two will score points by visiting 20 “epic” local businesses and landmarks and adding to their totals by taking part in the social media challenge.

The Epic Quest will take place on Saturday October 14.

The first place team wins $2,500, second place team wins $1,500 and the third place team wins $1000.

Those interested in giving the quest a shot can register here. The deadline is October 12.

Details on The Epic Quest will not be released until the day of the event. For more information, click here.

More news: Tornado that ripped through Spartanburg County captured on camera

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.