Deputies: Upstate man arrested after 16.6 grams meth found in vehicle

Scottie Lane Gray. (Source: OCSO) Scottie Lane Gray. (Source: OCSO)
OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Westminster man was arrested Monday morning after deputies say they found 16.6 grams of meth in his possession.

Scottie Lane Gray, 49, was charged with one count each of trafficking in methamphetamine and unlawful carrying of a pistol after a traffic stop early Monday morning, deputies say.

Deputies say Gray disregarded a stop sign and accelerated to high speeds on Earles Grave Road. A deputy then initiated a traffic stop.

An inventory of Gray’s vehicle uncovered a firearm in plain view and a bag that contained a quantity of Methamphetamine in the floor board on the driver’s side, they said.

According to deputies, the 16.6 grams of meth had a street value of around $1,600.

Gray was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

He was also issued a citation for reckless driving.

