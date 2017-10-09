Clemson's offensive line earns spot on Joe Moore Award Honor Roll

The Clemson Tigers Offensive Line was among the teams on the Joe Moore Award Honor Roll!

The mid-season honor roll, which identifies notable performances by offensive line units in games played through October 7, was announced on Monday.

Clemson was named among 20 other offensive line units with a combined record of 100-19.

In alphabetical order, here is the complete list of those offensive lines that earned a spot on the Honor Roll: Alabama, Auburn, Buffalo, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Navy, North Carolina State, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, San Diego State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Virginia Tech, Washington, Western Michigan, and Wisconsin.

