Candidates looking to fill open State House of Representatives seat square off Monday

Open seat debate in Piedmont. (10/9/17 FOX Carolina)
PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Candidates looking to fill an open seat in the State House of Representatives squared off in a debate Monday evening.

The Southern Greenville County Citizens Group held the debate for voters in District 28 in Piedmont.

Four republican candidates took part: Krystal Blume, Jonathan Smith, Ashley Trantham and William Welch.

The debate comes after Representative Eric Bedingfield announced he plans to resign in January to take a position at Greenville Technical College.

The republican primary will be held on November 14.

