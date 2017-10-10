McMaster to visit Greenville's Meyer Center on Tuesday

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will become the first governor to visit the state’s oldest charter school on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Meyer Center.

McMaster will tour the Meyer Center for Special Children to see the education and therapy services the center provides to students with disabilities

The Meyer Center said McMaster will also meet and interact with students in order to learn more about the importance of charter schools and special education institutions.

The Meyer Center for Special Children was founded in 1954 to provide developmental education and therapy services for children with varying disabilities and help them reach their maximum potential.

The Meyer Center currently serves nearly 100 children ranging in ages from 6 months to 7 years old.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.