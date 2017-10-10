Coroner: Pedestrian struck & killed on I-85 Business

The Upstate and the Mountains see storm damage and possible tornadoes when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area. (10/8/17)More >
Laurens Academy sustains damage in Sunday storms. (10/8/17)More >
Storms caused severe damage to the Town and Country Mobile Home Park in Laurens.More >
The American Cancer Society held its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Sunday in downtown Greenville.More >
Greenville County's Boiling Springs Fire District held an open house event to launch its 2017 National Fire Prevention Week activities.More >
The USC Gamecocks are battling the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at 4 p.m.More >
A fundraiser was held for Ruthie Dean, an eighth grader battling cancer, at the McDonald's in Union.More >
The Oakway Fire Department held a fundraiser for the family of Paul Owens, a volunteer firefighter who passed away in August.More >
The Clemson University Tigers are going head-to-head with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Saturday at noon.More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in October 2017.More >
