Coroner: Pedestrian struck & killed on I-85 Business

Scene of the collision (Oct. 10, 2017/ FOX Carolina)

The Spartanburg County coroner said one person has died after being hit by a car on I-85 Business early Tuesday morning.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near mile marker 6 just after 2 a.m.

Northbound lanes were blocked as troopers investigated the collision. The lanes have since reopened.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

