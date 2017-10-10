Coroner: Pedestrian struck & killed on I-85 Business - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Pedestrian struck & killed on I-85 Business

Posted: Updated:
Scene of the collision (Oct. 10, 2017/ FOX Carolina) Scene of the collision (Oct. 10, 2017/ FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County coroner said one person has died after being hit by a car on I-85 Business early Tuesday morning.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near mile marker 6 just after 2 a.m.

Northbound lanes were blocked as troopers investigated the collision. The lanes have since reopened.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

MORE NEWS: Georgia Aquarium specialists help save baby beluga stranded in Alaska

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.