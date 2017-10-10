Boeing to visit Palmetto High School on Tuesday

A 787-10 being built at the Boeing plant in Charleston (FOX Carolina/ 2-17-2017)

Anderson District One Schools said officials from Boeing will visit Palmetto High School on Tuesday.

The school district said Boeing is interested in developing its workforce throughout South Carolina.

The Boeing manufacturing plant is in Charleston, but many of its supplies are based in the Upstate.

During the visit, students will learn about Boeing's workforce needs and how they can prepare for job opportunities with Boeing and its suppliers.

The visit comes ahead of the “Boeing Days” event on Wednesday and Thursday in Greenville County.

A series of events are scheduled, aiming to “inspire future generations of South Carolinians to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and introduce citizens to Boeing,” per a news release.

MORE: Tickets on sale for dinner at Thornblade Club featuring Boeing executives

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.