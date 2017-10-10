National Weather Service to survey more damage Tuesday after confirming 4 tornadoes hit Upstate

The National Weather Service will survey more damage in the Carolinas Tuesday after confirming four tornadoes struck the Upstate during Sunday’s strong storms.

On Tuesday, NWS crews will follow up in Tryon and Polk County before heading to Cleveland, Burke, and Caldwell counties.

Survey crews on Monday confirmed EF2 tornadoes hit Pickens, northern Laurens, and southern Spartanburg Counties. An EF1 tornado hit Newberry County, and an EF0 battered Union County.

Survey crews determined that damage to the Landrum area near the NC state line was caused by straight line winds.

On Tuesday, crews will determine if the extensive damage wrought in Tryon and the Lake Lanier areas of Polk County were caused by straight line winds or a tornado.

500 people were still without power in Polk County Tuesday morning as crews were still working to clear fallen power lines and replace utility poles, per Duke Energy’s website.

