Guessing the new 'Mystery Oreo' flavor could earn you $50,000 - FOX Carolina 21

Guessing the new 'Mystery Oreo' flavor could earn you $50,000

Posted: Updated:
Oreo cookies (Wikimedia Commons) Oreo cookies (Wikimedia Commons)
(FOX Carolina) -

Oreo is offering a sweet prize for someone who can correctly guess the popular sandwich cookie’s new mystery flavor.

Modelez said people can put their palates to the test for a chance to win $50,000.

The contest is now underway, and those who guess the correct flavor through November 30th will be considered for the grand prize.

Five  $10,000 prizes will also be given away

Visit OreoMystery.com for more details or click here for the official rules..

MORE NEWS: Radio host Delilah taking a leave from her show following son's suicide

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.