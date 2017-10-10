Guessing the new 'Mystery Oreo' flavor could earn you $50,000

Oreo is offering a sweet prize for someone who can correctly guess the popular sandwich cookie’s new mystery flavor.

Modelez said people can put their palates to the test for a chance to win $50,000.

The contest is now underway, and those who guess the correct flavor through November 30th will be considered for the grand prize.

Five $10,000 prizes will also be given away

Visit OreoMystery.com for more details or click here for the official rules..

