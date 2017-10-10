Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland not returning to Upstate or Asheville this year

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland said its holiday light show will not be returning to the Upstate or the Mountains this year.

The Bristol, TN-based company made the announcement on its website that it will not be returning to either Heritage Park in Simpsonville or the Western North Carolina Agriculture Center in Asheville for the 2017 Christmas season.

Below is the full announcement pertaining Simpsonville:

“Attention fellow Christmas lovers! We have some BAD NEWS. :( Due to some elements beyond our control the show is not going to be returning to the Simpsonville/Greenville area this season. We sincerely appreciate all the support you guys have given us the last few years and we will truly miss celebrating Christmas with each and every one of you. May your Christmas season be blessed!”

Below is the announcement pertaining Asheville:

Attention fellow Christmas lovers! We have some BAD NEWS. :( The WNC Agricultural Center had a scheduling conflict this year and unfortunately that has bumped our show, so it won't be happening this season. We've tried every way in the world to find a suitable alternative venue, but nothing has worked out. We hope to return next season if we can find a way to make it work. If you'd like to see the show back again in 2018 please let the WNC Ag Ctr and your Asheville city officials know! Please know that this was not our decision and we are just as disappointed as you are. Thank you all for supporting the show over the years. We hope to see you again next year. May your Christmas season be blessed!

Although the Hollywild Animal Park closed, the Inman park will open for its annual Holiday Lights Safari starting November 27, per its website.

Roper Mountain Holiday Lights at the Roper Mountain Science Center in Greenville will open for its 26th year on Thanksgiving night, per its website..

