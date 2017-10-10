Attorney General announces grant program to help SC crime victim - FOX Carolina 21

Attorney General announces grant program to help SC crime victims

Posted: Updated:
Attorney General Alan WIlson (File/FOX Carolina) Attorney General Alan WIlson (File/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced in Greenville on Tuesday a new program to provide millions of dollars in grants to help crime victims in South Carolina.

Wilson said $38 million has been set aside for the statewide program.

Grants will be awarded to state and local agencies and non-profit groups.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Pedestrian struck & killed on I-85 Business

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.