School district: Lockdown lifted at Taylors Elementary

Greenville County Schools said a brief, partial lockdown at Taylors Elementary School was lifted Tuesday morning after deputies completed an investigation into an incident at a nearby home.

Dispatchers said deputies were responding to a call about a person threatening self-harm at a home on Tanner Road near the school just after 11 a.m.

The lockdown was lifted just before 11:30 a.m.

Sgt. Ryan Flood, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said deputies met with the person and the situation ended peacefully and without injury. Flood said there was no threat to the school.

