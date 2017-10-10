School district: Lockdown lifted at Taylors Elementary - FOX Carolina 21

School district: Lockdown lifted at Taylors Elementary

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County Schools said a brief, partial lockdown at Taylors Elementary School was lifted Tuesday morning after deputies completed an investigation into  an incident at a nearby home.

Dispatchers said deputies were responding to a call about a person threatening self-harm at a home on Tanner Road near the school just after 11 a.m.

The lockdown was lifted just before 11:30 a.m.

Sgt. Ryan Flood, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said deputies met with the person and the situation ended peacefully and without injury. Flood said there was no threat to the school.

