New poll shows Trump's approval rate has dropped in every state

A new poll released Tuesday shows President Donald Trump’s approval rate has fallen in all 50 states since he was inaugurated in January.

Morning Consult said they surveyed more than 470,000 Americans across all 50 states and Washington, DC to compile the results released Tuesday morning.

Morning Consult said a majority of voters in 25 states said they disapproved of the president’s job performance in September, but people in 12 states, including South Carolina, were still in President Trump's corner

Overall, the survey showed that in January 27 percent of people surveyed strongly approved of Trump and that number fell to 20 percent in September’s survey, while the number of those who strongly disapprove rose from 28 percent to 39 percent.

