Police: Car theft suspect arrested after early morning foot chase

Greenwood police said one man is in custody after a short foot chase Tuesday morning.

Police said they were responding to a report of a stolen truck from the parking lot of the Index-Journal offices.

When police spotted the truck on South Main Street, officers said the driver pulled over into a coin laundromat and ran on foot.

Officers chased him and were able to capture him in the McDonald’s parking lot.

The truck was returned to its owner, undamaged.

Police said Andrei Carroll Morris, 28, of Taggart Avenue was charged with grand larceny, failure to stop on lawful command, and driving under suspension.

