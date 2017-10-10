Police: Car theft suspect arrested after early morning foot chas - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Car theft suspect arrested after early morning foot chase

Posted: Updated:
Andrei Carroll Morris (Source: GPD) Andrei Carroll Morris (Source: GPD)
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenwood police said one man is in custody after a short foot chase Tuesday morning.

Police said they were responding to a report of a stolen truck from the parking lot of the Index-Journal offices.

When police spotted the truck on South Main Street, officers said the driver pulled over into a coin laundromat and ran on foot.

Officers chased him and were able to capture him in the McDonald’s parking lot.

The truck was returned to its owner, undamaged.

Police said Andrei Carroll Morris, 28, of Taggart Avenue was charged with grand larceny, failure to stop on lawful command, and driving under suspension. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.