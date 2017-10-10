Faith, civil rights leaders say Carpenters, others need to under - FOX Carolina 21

Faith, civil rights leaders say Carpenters, others need to understand racial, historical context of NFL protests

Davida Mathis speaks about the kneeling controversy (October 10, 2017/FOX Carolina) Davida Mathis speaks about the kneeling controversy (October 10, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Faith and civil rights leaders came together Tuesday in to provide understanding about the historical and racial contexts of the NFL protests.
They organized the event following comments made by the Apostle Ron and his wife, Hope, Carpenter of Redemption World Outreach Center. 

Carpenter recently shared her disagreement with NFL players kneeling for the national anthem to protest police brutality, and her comments received backlash.

The Carpenters have apologized and said they did not intend to be insensitive.

“I was completely ignorant to the whole big picture of it. Maybe we don't understand racism,” Hope stated previously.

“I would never hurt anybody knowingly, in a billion years," Pastor Carpenter added. "If we do or say something stupid, give me a chance to be taught, give me a chance to make it right."

Davida Mathis, the Greenville Rainbow PUSH Coalition Chairman stated Tuesday that she intended to take Ron Carpenter up on the offer.

“We offer to meet with Pastor Ron and Hope to shepherd them into a deeper understanding of racial and religious perspectives around the NFL protests,” Mathis said.

Mathis feels it is imperative that the Carpenters and everyone in the Upstate and the United States understand the kneeling protests are not about the national anthem. He said the protest is against police brutality against African American men, women, boys and girls.

“We do not want anyone to be uninformed about the history and culture of slavery, segregation, the civil rights movement, and police brutality.”

