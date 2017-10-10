Deputies: Man assaulted woman, threatened to blow her brains out with shotgun

Spartanburg County deputies said a man is in custody after he reportedly assaulted a woman and threatened her with a shotgun on Monday.

Deputies said Andrew Bowyer was arrested at an apartment complex on Keats Drive.

Per incident reports, the victim and a witness arrived at Bowyer’s apartment, where he was with another woman.

An argument ensued and the reports state Bowyer armed himself with a pistol grip shotgun. He reportedly shoved the victim against the wall and racked several rounds in and out of the gun while threatening to “blow (the victim’s) brains out.”

Deputies said the witness had cell phone video of the incident.

When arriving deputies say Bowyer, they said he turned and ran back into his apartment.

He was later arrested without incident and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and assault and battery second degree.

