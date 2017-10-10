RECORD heat possible today

Warm, tropical-feeling air continues with gradual improvement expected over the weekend.

Locally dense fog will gradually dissipate through mid to late morning, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with just a few spotty showers possible.

The main story will be the heat - expect highs in the mid to upper 80s, possibly breaking records at GSP and Asheville.

Afternoon highs in the 80s are expected again on Thursday, but temperatures come down for Friday as clouds thicken up once again. There could be periods of light rain or drizzle through the day Friday as well, and as a result, highs will scale back into the 70s.

Gradual clearing is expected over the weekend before more wet weather arrives with a cold front on Monday. It appears we'll get a nice taste of fall again by Tuesday behind Monday's front.

TROPICAL TIDBIT: Ophelia is forecast to become a hurricane in the next 24 to 36 hours in the far east Atlantic. By the weekend, some impacts could be felt along the west coast of Portugal!

