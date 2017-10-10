Warm tropical weather continues a few more days with limited sunshine

Our warm and muggy weather pattern continues for a few more days with not a lot of sunshine in between rounds of rain.

Tonight will bring a couple showers and possibly a rumble of thunder along with patchy dense fog especially in the mountains by early Wednesday morning.

The rest of Wednesday will bring a mostly cloudy sky and hit and miss light rain with highs in the lower and middle 80s area-wide with tropical island-like humidity.

The same will hold true on Thursday and Friday, but the good news is that by Saturday and Sunday, the sun should show itself a little more with highs backing off into the 70s and low 80s.

Monday will bring another rain chance followed by a bigger cooldown on Tuesday.

