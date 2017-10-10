Upstate teacher placed on leave following lewd exposure arrest

Landrum police said a 28-year-old teacher was arrested after he was accused of exposing himself in a supermarket parking lot.

The incident happened on October 4 in the parking lot of the Ingles on Highway 14.

Warrants state Julian Waldrop exposed his genitals and masturbated in front of the victim. He was charged with exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious nature.

The victim's information and age was redacted from the incident reports.

Spartanburg District One confirmed Waldrop is a teacher and has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

Below is the full statement from the school district:

District One officials have been made aware of an allegation of a lewd act involving a teacher that occurred off school premises. Although this incident did not occur on school grounds or involve any District One students, district and school officials have taken swift and decisive action to ensure student safety. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and due to the serious nature of this allegation, the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation. We have communicated with all IES parents, faculty, and staff, and will address individual parent concerns. We would like to emphasize that there has been no relation between the alleged criminal activity and any District One students. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and respond promptly to investigate and address those matters. Our top priority is to ensure the safety of our students and we will continue to take all necessary action to safeguard their physical, emotional and educational needs.

