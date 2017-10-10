Police: Upstate man pours gas on grass near home, sets it on fire in attempt to kill family inside

A Spartanburg man is behind bars after officers say he set the grass near his residence on fire in an attempt to kill his mother and her fiancé who were inside the home at the time.

Spartanburg Police say they responded to reports of an arson on Clinchfield Street in Spartanburg on Saturday. When they arrived, they were told that a man had tried to burn down a residence with his family inside.

The man was later identified as 25-year-old Lewis Xzavia Daniel Sanders.

Sanders’ mother said her son came inside the home smelling like gas and went into his room to look for a lighter, per the incident report. He then went inside her room, picked up a lighter then grabbed his nieces and took them outside to the side walk, she said. He then used the lighter and started the fire, she told police.

Officers were able to speak with Sanders and he admitted to pouring gas on the grass behind the house because he was trying to set the house on fire with his mother and her fiancé inside, the incident report said.

Sanders told police he became upset because he felt his mother did not care about him, and that he started hearing voices that were telling him to burn the house down with everyone in it.

Police asked Sanders if he had any past history of mental health issues, to which Sanders said yes. They also asked if he ever wanted to kill himself and he said he has in the past, but “tonight he did not want to kill himself, however he did want to kill everyone else inside the residence,” the incident report said. He said he removed his nieces from the home because he did not want to kill them.

Police say no one was hurt in the fire. However, Spartanburg City Fire Marshall Brad Hall said there was damage and charring to the residence.

Sanders was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical facility for mental evaluation. He was then transported to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with third degree arson. His bond was set at $5,000.

