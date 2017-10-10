School officials: Greenville Co. school bus involved in crash with 20 students on board

Greenville Co. School bus involved in crash. (10/10/17 FOX Carolina)

A Greenville County School bus was involved in an accident with 20 students on board Tuesday afternoon, per school officials.

Elizabeth Brotherton with Greenville Schools said the bus was rear ended on Old Spartanburg Road between Brushy Creek Elementary and Hudson Road.

She said 20 students were on board at the time. There were no injuries, she continued.

Fire officials, police and the bus supervisor responded to the scene.

