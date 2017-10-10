Troopers respond to fatal collision in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers respond to fatal collision in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers confirm a fatal accident occurred in Greenville County on Locust Hill Road Tuesday afternoon.

Per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system, the collision occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Locust Hill Road at SC 290 and Bulls Road.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the coroner for more.

We have a crew en route to the scene.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.