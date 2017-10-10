Pickens Co. Humane Society to close doors at end of year

The Humane Society in Pickens Co. faces closure without donations (FOX Carolina)

An Upstate humane society is being forced to close its doors after nearly 50 years in the community.

Officials with the Pickens County Humane Society say they have not made enough stride in making up a significant debt and are now being forced to close the facility.

In the closure notice the facility posted to Facebook, they noted the effective last day of business will be December 31, 2017. They also listed other humane societies and animal care facilities in the Upstate.

Here is the full post:

A GoFundMe was created to raise funds for the Humane Society in 2014. That GoFundMe remains active and can be found here.

