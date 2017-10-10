Greer businesses excited about prospect of new hotel, parking garage in city

Lisa Garland started making lattes in downtown Greer six years ago.

"I'm hoping that Greer will become a destination for people and that people will come here to spend the day and shop at all of the shops and be patrons everywhere," said Garland.

She said the rumor mill has been brewing for some time about a hotel and parking garage going up near her Trade Street shop, "The Stomping Grounds"'. A new neighbor, Garland said she would welcome.

"It's no secret that people that come to Greer grumble about parking and to have that extra space would be super," said Garland.

Greer City council will vote Tuesday night at a meeting on a second and final reading of a proposal to build a 300 space garage and 100 plus room hotel with Sycamore Greer LLC.

Reno Deaton, the executive director of Greer Development, said his group is assisting the city with the development. Deaton said ahead of Tuesday's meeting, the only detail he could confirm was the size of the project.

"We have a certain obligation as a project develops that we preserve the confidentiality that your prospect requests and needs," said Deaton.

FOX Carolina uncovered a notice that Sycamore Greer filed with DHEC that shows the new property could be built on 2.7 acres stretching down North Main Street in between East Poinsett and Jason Streets.

If that is the future location of the hotel, Greer's downtown businesses are excited about the future for the city.

"We have a ton of restaurant options. We have a ton of shopping options. If we could get people to stay right here in downtown Greer, it would be an amazing addition to the downtown area," said Cameron Keegan with Remax Moves.

The developer, Sycamore Greer LLC, did not return phone calls to FOX Carolina on Tuesday.

FOX Carolina reached out to the city for comment. When asked over the phone, communications manager for the city, Steve Owens, said "The city's not commenting yet until the second reading tonight."

City council meets at 6:30 Tuesday, October 10th for the final vote on the proposal.

