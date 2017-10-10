Deputies: Upstate student found with loaded weapon on campus now charged with heroin distribution

An 11th grader at Genesis Education Center was arrested after school officials say the student was found to be in possession of a loaded weapon on campus Tuesday afternoon.

Per officials with Greenwood School District 50, a staff member alerted school administration that a student was possibly in possession of an inappropriate item on campus. School administration immediately contacted law enforcement and after a thorough investigation they determined the student did have a loaded weapon on campus.

The Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said there is no threat to the public. Sheriff Kelly said the student did not take the weapon out, but during a conversation with a school resource officer, he revealed he had it.

Sheriff Kelly said 17-year-old Zy'tawn Keinas Childs was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and distribution of heroin (in a case unrelated to the incident at school). He is currently behind bars at the Greenwood County Detention Center.

The teen will be disciplined in accordance with school board policy as outlined in the Student’s Rights and Responsibilities Handbook.

The sheriff said they also ran the weapon and it came back stolen. That is still being investigated at this point.

More charges are pending.

“We take these matters very seriously,” Superintendent Darrell Johnson said. “We appreciate the collaboration between the GEC staff member, law enforcement, and our school district during the investigation of this incident. As always, we strive to provide a safe learning environment for all of our students and staff.”

