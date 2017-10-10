School officials: Student arrested after found with loaded weapon on Upstate campus

An 11th grader at Genesis Education Center was arrested after school officials say the student was found to be in possession of a loaded weapon on campus Tuesday afternoon.

Per officials with Greenwood School District 50, a staff member alerted school administration that a student was possibly in possession of an inappropriate item on campus. School administration immediately contacted law enforcement and after a thorough investigation they determined the student did have a loaded weapon on campus.

The 17-year-old was arrested and will be disciplined in accordance with school board policy as outlined in the Student’s Rights and Responsibilities Handbook.

“We take these matters very seriously,” Superintendent Darrell Johnson said. “We appreciate the collaboration between the GEC staff member, law enforcement, and our school district during the investigation of this incident. As always, we strive to provide a safe learning environment for all of our students and staff.”

