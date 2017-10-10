Deputies: Man transported to hospital for gunshot wound after domestic incident

Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the scene of domestic incident Tuesday afternoon that ended in gunfire.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1100 block of Simmons road in the Greenpond Community around 3:27 p.m. in reference to a domestic violence call for service.

While deputies were en route to the scene, a 911 dispatcher informed them a person inside the residence had injuries from a gunshot. Upon arrival, deputies were able to locate a male that had an injury consistent with that of a gunshot wound to the upper extremities of the body.

The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

