Fire crews on scene of collision involving Laurens Co. school bus

Scene of school bus crash in Laurens Co. (10/10/17 FOX Carolina)

Scene of school bus crash in Laurens Co. (10/10/17 FOX Carolina)

Laurens County School District 55 confirms one of their school buses was involved in a collision Tuesday afternoon.

District officials say no children were on board the bus at the time. They say, to their knowledge the bus driver was not injured.

The collision occurred on Hwy 221 at New Prospect Church Road.

At this time, few details are available about the collision, but school officials do say at least one other vehicle was involved.

Our FOX Carolina on scene said the Laurens County Fire Department responded to the collision.

More news: National Weather Service says preliminary results reveal 3 tornadoes hit NC counties

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.