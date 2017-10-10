Deputies, police, EMS, dispatchers linked to new Cherokee County 911 system

Captain Tim Clark with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office knows the streets of the county well.

For more than 20 years he's worked as an investigator with the sheriff's office and made stops and arrests. That's why information he gets form dispatchers is crucial.

"It's just like us, we would want to go home every day. We want to hear the officers go home," Reggie Petty said.

He's the director of Cherokee County 911.

Dispatchers now work in a new center with a new system in Gaffney.

"We replaced all the computers, our telephones are upgraded," Clark said.

Unlike before, now all law enforcement and first responders are connected to the system.

"We weren't able to get the information out to the officer as fast. We would give it to them over the radio," Clark said.

For example, now if investigators with the Blacksburg Police Departments need backup from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office they can all see the same information at the same time.

"Bad guys don't stop at county lines or jurisdictions," Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said.

He first used the system at the sheriff's office several months ago.

"Not only that, we incorporated everybody in public safety. So there's fire, EMS, and dispatchers," Mueller said.

Dispatchers can send information to those in the field who receive the information on tablets that are in their vehicles. Mueller says using the system can be especially helpful during missing persons cases which involve the elderly and children.

"That parent has the ability to send a photograph to dispatch. Dispatch can instantly send that photograph back into the field so all the reappoint units have a picture of that child, literally in seconds," Mueller said.

Even though there's no such thing as a routine call, now all first responders can see the same one.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.